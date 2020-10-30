Robinson has been added to Atlanta's active roster as a COVID-19 flex for Thursday night's matchup against the Panthers, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

With John Cominksy remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Robinson gets the nod from the practice squad in his place. Robinson has now been activated for the fourth time in as many weeks, after suiting up just one time over the first quarter of Atlanta's regular-season slate. The 28-year-old has fielded only 27 total defensive snaps in four appearances this season, though he's enjoyed a more integral special-teams role, with 44 snaps in that department.