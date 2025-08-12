Dotson rushed five times for zero yards and caught his lone target for eight yards during Friday's 17-10 preseason loss to the Lions.

The undrafted running back out of Northern Colorado started his career with the Chargers in 2023 and made four appearances as a rookie but failed to make their initial 53-man roster last season. He joined the Falcons' practice squad last winter and earned a reserve/future contract after the 2024 campaign. Dotson will likely have to settle for a practice-squad role again.