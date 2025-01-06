The Falcons signed Dotson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The Northern Colorado product was added to the Falcons' practice squad in early December after failing to make the Chargers' 53-man roster before the regular season. Dotson appeared in four games with the Chargers in 2023, taking four carries for six yards across 34 total snaps (15 offensive and 19 on special teams). He's expected to compete for a reserve role in Atlanta's backfield as the team begins its offseason activities.