Dotson carried the ball 12 times for 74 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Friday's 31-13 preseason loss to the Cowboys.

The 26-year-old was the third back into the game after Jashaun Corbin and Nathan Carter, but all three got touches in the first half. Dotson made the biggest splash of the trio as the leading rusher on the night, although most of his yards came on Atlanta's final drive, and he failed to convert a fourth-and-one carry from the goal line. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are locked into the top two spots on the RB depth chart, but the No. 3 role could be wide open with Carlos Washington (hamstring) having missed the entire preseason. Dotson's usage Friday suggests he's not the favorite to claim the job if it is available, however.