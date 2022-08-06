Wilkinson is operating as the Falcons' starting left guard during training camp, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Wilkinson signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Falcons this offseason after serving as the Bears' swing tackle last year. However, the undrafted product out of Massachusetts may garner an increased role with his new squad. Incumbent left guard Jalen Mayfield has struggled and is now reportedly dealing with a lower-back issue, so Wilkinson has garnered first-team reps over the 2021 third-round pick to start training camp.
