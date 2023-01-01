site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-elijah-wilkinson-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Elijah Wilkinson: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wilkinson (calf) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals.
Wilkinson's absence will be a blow to the team's offensive line. However they are returning Matt Hennessy (knee) from IR, who will be a candidate to start left guard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read