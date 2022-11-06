Wilkinson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Wilkinson will now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks while he recovers from the injury. In his absence, Matt Hennessy will likely take over at left guard, beginning Sunday against the Chargers.
