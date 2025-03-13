The Falcons re-signed Wilkinson to a one-year contract Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.
Wilkinson looks set to reprise a familiar reserve role at guard for the 2025 season. He appeared in just two games with Atlanta in 2024, taking one total offensive snap and eight snaps on special teams. Back in 2023, he started nine of 10 appearances with the Cardinals.
