Wilkinson (personal) returned to practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Wilkinson left the team after practice last Wednesday to tend to a personal matter, which also forced him to miss Week 3 against the Seahawks. Now back with team, he should resume his role as the starting left guard Sunday against the Browns.
