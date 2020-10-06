Fry made his only field-goal attempt but missed one of his two extra-point tries in Monday night's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

Fry made his NFL debut after usual starter Younghoe Koo (groin) was deemed inactive. Although he began with an easy 23-yard field goal, Fry faltered on his next attempt, missing an extra point wide right following halftime. Fry responded by making his next PAT, but he'll nonetheless be disappointed by his imperfect first appearance. At this point, it remains to be seen whether Koo will return for Week 5 versus the Panthers, but Fry at least has some game experience under his belt now.