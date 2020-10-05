The Falcons elevated Fry from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Packers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fry had already been named the starting kicker since Younghoe Koo (groin) has been ruled out, and the Falcons officially made the transaction. This will be Fry's first NFL game since entering the league in 2017. While even a top-tier performance won't push Koo out of the starting job once he's healthy, this could serve as a glorified tryout for Fry in hopes of impressing other teams.