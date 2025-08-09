Jones completed four of five pass attempts for 49 yards while taking two carries for nine yards in Friday's preseason tilt against the Lions.

Easton Stick started the first half for the Falcons (15-18, 149 yards, TD) and outperformed Jones on a statistical basis. In the latter's defense, he only had a fraction of the interim starter's playing time after the game was suspended following three quarters of play. Jones is currently competing with Stick for the Falcons' third quarterback role behind Michael Penix and a disgruntled Kirk Cousins. The next opportunity for Jones to showcase his skills will come against Tennessee next Friday.