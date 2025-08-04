Jones and Easton Stick will be Atlanta's available quarterbacks for Friday's preseason opener against the Lions, as Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins will be rested, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones went undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2024 and was on Atlanta's practice squad after signing with the team in December. He's the underdog against Stick in the competition for the third spot on the Falcons' quarterback depth chart, though it's possible the winner of the competition could eventually move up to the backup role given Cousins' desire to be traded.