Saubert has been impressing the Falcons coaching staff in training camp to this point, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn noted Saubert as one player who he will be focusing on during Atlanta's preseason opener against the Jets, given the level of growth that the young tight end has exhibited from his first year in the league to his second. "I'm certainly looking to see how (Saubert) looks. He's somebody who has our attention at tight end," Quinn said after practice Wednesday. "He's really kind of turning into the pass-catching tight end that I hoped we'd see." Saubert has been listed as the No. 3 option at the position behind Austin Hooper and Logan Paulsen on the team's first published depth chart of the season.