Falcons' Eric Saubert: Five receptions in 2018
Saubert tallied 48 yards on five receptions while playing in 16 games in 2018.
Though Saubert appeared in all 16 games for Atlanta he was primarily a special teams player. He'll figure to see a similar role in 2019, barring he improves as a pass catcher and is able to move up the team's tight end depth chart.
