Falcons' Eric Saubert: Leads Falcons tight ends in receiving
Saubert paced Atlanta tight ends with two catches for 15 receiving yards in a 17-0 defeat to the Jets on Friday.
Though no Falcons tight end stood out in what proved to be a disastrous first showing for the offense as a whole (combined four receptions for 29 yards between Saubert, Austin Hooper and Logan Paulsen), the second-year man from Drake was the best of the bunch. Saubert hauled in both of his targets on the night, including a 10-yard reception from Matt Schaub that provided Atlanta with their only first down of the first half. He also provided some value on special teams, registering a tackle on former Falcon Andre Roberts during a punt return in the first quarter.
