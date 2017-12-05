Falcons' Eric Saubert: Listed as non-participant Monday
Saubert (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.
The exact nature of Saubert's issue is unclear, but the Falcons did not actually take the practice field Monday, so the report is just an estimation. However, being listed as a DNP on a short week surely isn't an encouraging sign for the tight end's status heading into Thursday's bout with the Saints.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire WRs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire TEs
Who is Jamey adding at the TE position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire QBs
Who is Jamey adding at the QB position? Find out here.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire
Need some Waiver Wire help for your Fantasy playoffs? We’ve got you covered on the Fantasy...