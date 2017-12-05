Saubert (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

The exact nature of Saubert's issue is unclear, but the Falcons did not actually take the practice field Monday, so the report is just an estimation. However, being listed as a DNP on a short week surely isn't an encouraging sign for the tight end's status heading into Thursday's bout with the Saints.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories