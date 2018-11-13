Saubert caught one of his two targets, compiling 17 yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.

The second-year tight end was targeted just once between Week 1 and Week 4, but he's become more involved in the Falcons passing attack of late, with five of his six targets (and all three of his receptions this season) coming in Atlanta's past five games. Quarterback Matt Ryan looked to Saubert in the back of the end zone in a critical fourth-and-goal situation, trailing by 18 points early in the fourth quarter. Saubert was unable to haul in the pass, as he remains scoreless over the first 23 games of the NFL career. Upcoming in Week 11 is a matchup against a Cowboys defense that's allowed 53 tight end receptions this season (tied for fifth-most).