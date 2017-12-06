Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Saubert (back) won't play in Thursday's game against the Saints, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The back issue prevented Saubert from practicing at any point this week and will force his first absence of the 2017 campaign. Exclusively a blocking tight end and special-teams contributor, Saubert doesn't offer any appeal in the fantasy realm.

