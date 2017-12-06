Falcons' Eric Saubert: Ruled out for Thursday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Saubert (back) won't play in Thursday's game against the Saints, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The back issue prevented Saubert from practicing at any point this week and will force his first absence of the 2017 campaign. Exclusively a blocking tight end and special-teams contributor, Saubert doesn't offer any appeal in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.