Falcons' Eric Saubert: Two catches in loss to Packers
Saubert registered two receptions for 15 yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.
With Logan Paulsen (knee/ankle) ruled out, Saubert garnered three of nine tight end targets, establishing a career-high with two receptions against Green Bay's No. 7 pass defense (225.0 yards allowed per game). Saubert has fielded 14.1 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps this season, but that figure stands to increase substantially should Paulsen remain on the shelf for an extended period of time. Still searching for his first touchdown as a pro, Week 15 doesn't present much reason for optimism going up against an Arizona defense that's allowed just three tight end touchdowns all year (tied for fourth-fewest).
