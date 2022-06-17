Harris (pectoral) was limited during the Falcons' mandatory minicamp this week, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Harris is still recovering from surgery to address a torn pectoral in December and will likely need additional time to fully recover this offseason. The 32-year-old safety missed the final four games of the 2021 season after being placed on IR due to this injury. Harris re-signed on a one-year contract with Atlanta in March and figures to serve as the team's starting free safety in 2022.