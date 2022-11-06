site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Erik Harris: Out for Sunday
Harris (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Chargers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Harris popped up on the injury report Friday due to an ankle issue. His absence will be a blow to the team's depth at safety, but will more so impact their special-teams unit.
