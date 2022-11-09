site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Erik Harris: Out for Thursday's matchup
RotoWire Staff
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Harris will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury. The veteran operates primarily on special teams, so his absence shouldn't impact Atlanta's defense.
