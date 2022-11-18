Harris (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Harris was sidelined in each of Atlanta's last two games due to a foot issue, and he'll remain on the fringe of missing a third consecutive contest following limited sessions across every practice this week. The 32-year-old has mainly operated as a special-teams contributor across seven games played this season, so if he's unable to gain medical clearance for Sunday's contest versus Chicago, his absence likely won't alter the Falcons' defensive game plan.