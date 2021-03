Harris signed a contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Jason Butt of the Atlanta News Now reports.

Harris spent the past four seasons with the Raiders, during which he saw a significant amount of defensive snaps as he served as the starting strong safety for the team. During his 2020 campaign, Harris posted 61 tackles (44 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble through 14 games. The 30-year-old will aim to provide a notable boost in Atlanta's secondary in the upcoming year.