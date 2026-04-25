The Falcons selected Onianwa in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 231st overall.

Onianwa (6-foot-6, 333 pounds) began his collegiate career in a depth role at Rice in 2021 before stepping into a starting role at right tackle from 2022-23 and at left tackle in 2024, though he bumped down to a reserve role at guard upon transferring to Ohio State in 2025 and played just 96 offensive snaps. The 22-year-old projects as a developmental project for Atlanta due to the upside his size and athleticism provide, and as a rookie he could provide Kyle Hinton and Andrew Stueber competition for a reserve gig behind starting guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom.