Ksiezarczyk (undisclosed) had to be carted off the field Tuesday, but it appears the injury is not serious, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The undrafted rookie is expected to make his return to the field by Saturday, after his MRI came back clean following Tuesday's practice. Ksiezarczyk finds himself in competition for a backup tackle spot with veterans John Wetzel and Justin McCray, as well as fellow first-year lineman Scottie Dill. This favorable timeline regarding his injury likely increases his chances of staying in the running for a roster spot.