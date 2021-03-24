Moreau signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Moreau played 16 games for Washington last season with just one start, and he totaled just 156 defensive snaps all year. The 2017 third-round pick started 17 games over the previous two seasons, so he does come to Atlanta with some experience as he seeks a fresh start. A.J. Terrell is locked into a starting role in the Falcons' secondary for next season, so Moreau will need to compete with Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver for playing time.
