Franks (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Franks appeared to sustain a foot injury during Week 11 prep, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC South tilt after going through pregame warmups. He has mostly contributed on special teams this season and will serve as the Falcons' No. 4 tight end behind Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner and Teagan Quitoriano.