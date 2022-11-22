Franks (calf) may be among the players asked to have a larger role in the absence of Kyle Pitts (knee), Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted quarterback out of Arkansas was moved to tight end this offseason and has played more than five offensive snaps only once this season, logging 27 in Week 5. Franks failed to haul in either of his targets during that contest and has missed back-to-back games due to a calf injury, but once healthy, he could see that type of snap share with Pitts on IR. However, he's currently behind Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser on the Falcons' depth chart.