Franks (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.
Franks picked up a calf issue during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Chargers and didn't return. The tight end will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against Carolina.
