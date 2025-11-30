Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Doubtful to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franks (calf) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
The tight end did not record a catch before exiting. Franks has played primarily on special teams this season.
