Franks made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster Tuesday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
Franks transitioned to tight end this offseason and has made the team's initial 53-man roster as the No. 3 QB and No. 3 TE. He likely will only be an emergency option at quarterback, but it's possible he carves out a role as a depth tight end behind Kyle Pitts and Parker Hesse. Franks admitted learning how to block and get into a three-point stance was a struggle, but the pass-catching aspect of his new role has come naturally. As a rookie last year, the undrafted athlete out of Arkansas ran three times for six yards across 13 offensive snaps, but the Falcons could utilize him more in Year 2.