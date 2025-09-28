Franks is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders due to an arm injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Franks appeared to suffer the injury in the first quarter during coverage on a kickoff. He's mostly served on special teams this season, but if Franks doesn't return, then Charlie Woerner and Teagan Quitoriano would be the two healthy backup tight ends behind Kyle Pitts the rest of the way.