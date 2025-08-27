Franks made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster Tuesday.

The Falcons kept four tight ends, leaving Franks to compete with Teagan Quitoriano for backup snaps behind Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner. Franks started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons before joining the Panthers last year. He caught his first career pass with Carolina last season, and he's played more on special teams than offense in his career.