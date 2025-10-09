Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Full go ahead of Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franks (arm) did not appear on the Falcons' injury report Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Franks appears to be a full go ahead of Week 6 after suffering an arm injury in the team's Week 4 win over the Commanders. The 27-year-old has operated almost exclusively as a special-teams option this season, and he'll likely do so again in the team's matchup with the Bills on Monday Night Football.
