Franks was wearing a white jersey, not a red one, and working as a tight end instead of as a quarterback during individual periods Friday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear whether this is a permanent move, but it would make sense after Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota in March and added Desmond Ridder in the third round of this year's draft. Franks has the size to play tight end (6-foot-6, 234 lbs.), and he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at his pro day, so he's clearly not lacking for athleticism. The uber-talented 21-year-old Kyle Pitts functions more like a wide receiver than a traditional tight end, so if the move is permanent Franks would likely compete for reps behind Anthony Firkser, who's flashed some talent of his own, in 2022.