Franks (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' oficial site reports.

Franks was limited in practice all week due to a calf injury, but he has been given the green light to suit up for Sunday night's road contest. He's mostly operated on special teams this season while providing depth at tight end behind Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner and Teagan Quitoriano.