Franks (calf) is active for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Tori McElhaney on the Falcons' official site reports.

Franks has missed back-to-back games due to a calf injury, but he'll be back in the mix Sunday. The undrafted product out of Arkansas transitioned to tight end this offseason, but he's played more than five offensive snaps in only one game this season, failing to haul in two targets across 27 snaps against Tampa Bay in Week 5. However, Franks could see an increased role moving forward after the Falcons placed Kyle Pitts (knee) on IR this week.