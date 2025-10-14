Franks rushed once for two yards during Monday's 24-14 win over the Bills.

Coming into Monday's game, Franks had played only four offensive snaps through four games and hadn't come close to touching the ball. However, in the second quarter of the contest, Franks entered the game at quarterback during a 3rd-and-1 play, took the snap and got two yards to convert a first down. He also got the Bills to jump offside later in the game in a similar situation. Franks started his career as a quarterback but has since transitioned to being a special-teams ace and a depth tight end. His fantasy value remains non-existent, but he could siphon a touchdown or two if he ends up getting more looks at the goal line.