Franks rushed once for two yards during Monday's 24-14 win over the Bills.

Coming into Monday Night Football, Franks had played only four offensive snaps through four games and hadn't come close to touching the ball. However, in the second quarter against the Bills, Franks entered the game at QB during a third-and-one play, took the snap and got two yards in Atlanta's version of the Tush Push. He also got the Bills to jump offside later in the game in a similar situation. Franks started his career as a QB but has since transitioned to being a special-teams ace and a depth TE. His fantasy value remains non-existent, but he could siphon a touchdown or two if he starts getting Tush Push looks at the goal line.