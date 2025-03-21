Franks signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The tight end caught one pass for 12 yards in 16 games with the Panthers in 2024, playing more on special teams (302 snaps) than offense (44 snaps). Franks spent 2023 on the Falcons' injured reserve list with an undisclosed issue but suited up for 20 combined games with the team the previous two seasons. He did not record a catch in either campaign.