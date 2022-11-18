Franks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 11 matchup with the Bears, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.

Franks will miss a second consecutive game in Week 11 as he continues to nurse a calf issue. His absence doesn't carry much of an impact on the Falcons' offensive game plan and he'll now set his sights on being ready for Week 12 versus the Commanders.