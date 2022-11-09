Franks (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Franks was knocked out of the Falcons' Week 9 loss to the Chargers due to a calf injury and wasn't able to practice ahead of Thursday's matchup, so his lack of availability isn't surprising. The reserve tight end has played double-digit offensive snaps just once this season (Week 5), so his absence shouldn't impact Atlanta's offense.