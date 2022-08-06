Franks is operating primarily as a tight end during training camp, but he remains mixed in as an emergency quarterback, Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Franks admits that the toughest challenge of switching positions has been learning how to block and get into a three-point stance, but the pass-catching aspect of his new role has come naturally. The 6-foot-6 athlete certainly has the size and athleticism to excel as a receiver, which is evident in his strong showing in Atlanta's 1-on-1s during training camp, but it remains unclear how big of a role he'll have in the regular season. The uber-talented Kyle Pitts functions more like a wide receiver than a traditional tight end as well, so barring injury, Franks garnering playing time in Week 1 seems like a stretch. Regardless, the Arkansas product is still new to the position and has plenty of room to grow after his strong start to training camp.