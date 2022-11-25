Franks (calf) is questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Franks has missed both of Atlanta's last two games as a result of a calf issue, but following limited sessions in each practice this week, the 24-year-old has a shot to return this weekend versus Washington. With fellow tight ends Kyle Pitts (knee) and John FitzPatrick (undisclosed) both currently on injured reserve, Franks could see an uptick in usage alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.