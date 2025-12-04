Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't miss more time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franks was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Franks was forced out of Atlanta's Week 13 loss to the Jets due to a calf injury. He wasn't hampered by the injury in Wednesday's practice, setting him up to play in Week 14 against the Seahawks.
