default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Franks was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Franks was forced out of Atlanta's Week 13 loss to the Jets due to a calf injury. He wasn't hampered by the injury in Wednesday's practice, setting him up to play in Week 14 against the Seahawks.

More News