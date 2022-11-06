Franks has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a calf injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Franks suffered a calf injury during the first half of Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and won't return for the remainder of the game as a result. Fellow tight ends Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt are slated to handle most of the tight end reps for the rest of the afternoon.
