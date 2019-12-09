Oluokun racked up six solo tackles and five assists during Sunday's 40-20 win against Carolina.

The second-year linebacker out of Yale has seen a drastic increase in his defensive snap count over the past month, and he has for the most part provided respectable returns for those participating in IDP formats. He only garnered more than 30 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps once between Weeks 1 and 8, but over his four most-recent outings coming into Sunday he had commanded 35-plus percent of the defensive workload in each instance. Since Week 10 he has averaged 6.8 tackles per game, and Thanksgiving night against New Orleans he recovered or assisted in the recovery of two successful onside kicks. Oluokun projects to have plenty of tackling opportunities again in Week 15, with the Falcons taking on a 49ers offense that ranks No. 3 in the NFL in time of possession.