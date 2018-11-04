Oluokun tallied six combined tackles, with one tackle for loss during Sunday's 38-14 victory against the Redskins.

The rookie sixth-round draft choice keeps rolling, with five-plus tackles in four straight games for an Atlanta defense that's held opponents to 34 total points over the past two outings, compared to 34.8 points allowed per game between Week 2 and Week 6. Oluokun was instrumental in slowing down Washington's rushing attack, containing Redskins running backs Kapri Bibbs, Samaje Perine and Adrian Peterson to fewer than 60 combined yards on the ground. Next comes a matchup with bruiser Nick Chubb, who has compiled 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns since taking over as the Browns feature back in Week 7.